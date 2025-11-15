17,806 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 167.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 44.2% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.68 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $246,784.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,460.48. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,847,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at $332,982.54. The trade was a 89.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 346,167 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

