23,874 Shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW Purchased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KW. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:KW opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -184.62%.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

