Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 27.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 68,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $234.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.61.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at $32,821,269.91. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

