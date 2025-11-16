Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Denso Corp. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.6750. Denso shares last traded at $13.7620, with a volume of 3,797 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNZOY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Denso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised Denso from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Denso Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Denso had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 5.62%.The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denso Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denso

DENSO Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers air-conditioning systems, including thermal management heat pump system, heat pump air-conditioning systems, refrigerant products, personal heating and cooling devices, air quality system, heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

