Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Celestica by 45.6% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $309.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.17. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $363.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLS. Wall Street Zen upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Celestica from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. New Street Research set a $400.00 target price on Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

