Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Atlassian by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Atlassian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.44.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $151.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.79, a P/E/G ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.46. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $144.32 and a 1 year high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott Belsky purchased 1,476 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.99 per share, with a total value of $250,905.24. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,445.03. The trade was a 48.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $1,178,647.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 245,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,716,705.60. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,497 shares of company stock worth $742,375 and have sold 551,880 shares worth $90,337,237. 36.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

