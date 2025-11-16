Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.60. Engie Brasl Ega shares last traded at $8.2550, with a volume of 10,121 shares trading hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie Brasl Ega to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Engie Brasl Ega has an average rating of “Sell”.
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.
