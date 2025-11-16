Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.60. Engie Brasl Ega shares last traded at $8.2550, with a volume of 10,121 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie Brasl Ega to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Engie Brasl Ega has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Engie Brasl Ega alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Engie Brasl Ega

Engie Brasl Ega Stock Performance

About Engie Brasl Ega

The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasl Ega Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasl Ega and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.