Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2025

Engie Brasl Ega (OTCMKTS:EGIEYGet Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.22, but opened at $8.60. Engie Brasl Ega shares last traded at $8.2550, with a volume of 10,121 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie Brasl Ega to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Engie Brasl Ega has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Engie Brasl Ega

Engie Brasl Ega Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56.

About Engie Brasl Ega

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasl Ega Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasl Ega and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.