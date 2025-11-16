Babcock (NYSE:BW) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $5.89. Babcock shares last traded at $6.4640, with a volume of 1,622,186 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Babcock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Babcock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Babcock from $1.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Babcock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

Babcock Trading Up 2.7%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $741.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Babcock

In related news, CFO Cameron M. Frymyer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,397.75. This trade represents a 14.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 20,000 shares of Babcock stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $30,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 261,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,234.95. The trade was a 8.27% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,375 shares of company stock worth $142,604. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Babcock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock by 11,311.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Babcock in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

Further Reading

