Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) CFO Sells $519,255.00 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 14th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah purchased 5 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $93.00 per share, for a total transaction of $465.00.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day moving average of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $190.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

