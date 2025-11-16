Beta Wealth Group Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Beta Wealth Group Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 56,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 858,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 55,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 90.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average of $130.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.