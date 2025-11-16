Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th.
Shares of AMPH stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.77.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $191.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
