ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 958 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lantheus by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 2,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lantheus by 20.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 252.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $180,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, insider Farallon Partners L. L. C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. The trade was a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock worth $382,427,380 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $111.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.04.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lantheus had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

