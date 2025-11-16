Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,878 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. $VRDN

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRDN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 54.2% during the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 89,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,914,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,118,076. This trade represents a 13.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRDN opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 11.01, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.48. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.95% and a negative net margin of 112,806.88%.The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81993.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRDN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

