Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $204,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,348 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ally Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,797,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,855,000 after acquiring an additional 134,113 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,881,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,658,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after purchasing an additional 456,698 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,258,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 234.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,752,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY opened at $39.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.21. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Ally Financial had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,184,940.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 100,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,294.58. The trade was a 22.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

