4,610 Shares in American States Water Company $AWR Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American States Water by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,784,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 158,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in American States Water by 0.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 152,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $40,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,105.50. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Price Performance

American States Water stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.64. American States Water Company has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $86.97.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.79 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 20.26%.American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.47%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

