Bell Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up 7.6% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $44,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

VMBS opened at $46.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.36.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

