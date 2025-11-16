Savant Capital LLC Invests $481,000 in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 789.4% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,763.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 404.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of KLIC opened at $37.16 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,025.00%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

