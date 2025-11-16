Beta Wealth Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Beta Wealth Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Beta Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 177.7% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,027.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

