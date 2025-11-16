One Liberty Properties, Inc. $OLP Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of One Liberty Properties worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $803,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $30.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLP

One Liberty Properties Profile

(Free Report)

One Liberty Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.