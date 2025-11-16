Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chubb were worth $43,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $295.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,458,600. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.