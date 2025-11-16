Savant Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,994 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,737,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 108.1% during the first quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 189,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,897,000 after buying an additional 98,542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,432.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after buying an additional 135,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 141,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.63.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $290.94 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.37 and a 1 year high of $301.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $282.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.