Scienture (SCNX) and Its Competitors Financial Review

Scienture (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) is one of 248 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – DRUGS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Scienture to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienture and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Scienture alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scienture $128,202.00 $9.07 million -0.24 Scienture Competitors $30.17 billion $57.36 million 3.54

Scienture’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Scienture. Scienture is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienture 1 0 0 0 1.00 Scienture Competitors 2005 3724 9764 398 2.54

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Scienture and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “MED – DRUGS” companies have a potential upside of 60.45%. Given Scienture’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scienture has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Scienture and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienture -10,364.22% -24.47% -19.30% Scienture Competitors -17,169.84% -134.85% -16.42%

Risk & Volatility

Scienture has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scienture’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Scienture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Scienture shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “MED – DRUGS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scienture peers beat Scienture on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Scienture

(Get Free Report)

Scienture Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Scienture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.