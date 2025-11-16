Reviewing Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) & Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS)

Lite Strategy (NASDAQ:LITS – Get Free Report) and Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Lite Strategy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lite Strategy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Virios Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lite Strategy and Virios Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lite Strategy N/A N/A -$15.94 million ($4.75) -0.43 Virios Therapeutics N/A N/A -$5.30 million ($0.27) -20.63

Virios Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lite Strategy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Lite Strategy has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virios Therapeutics has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lite Strategy and Virios Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lite Strategy N/A -69.70% -60.80% Virios Therapeutics N/A -130.33% -115.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lite Strategy and Virios Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lite Strategy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Virios Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Lite Strategy beats Virios Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lite Strategy

MEI Pharma, Inc., a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies. It also develops ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor targeting the oxidative phosphorylation complex that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative breast cancer; and Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with myelodysplastic syndrome. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with Kyowa Kirin Company; a clinical collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd.; a license, development, manufacturing, and commercialization agreement with Helsinn Healthcare SA; and a license agreement with Presage Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc. and changed its name to MEI Pharma, Inc. in July 2012. MEI Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Virios Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia. It also develops IMC-2, a combination of valacyclovir and celecoxib for the treatment of managing the fatigue, sleep, attention, pain, autonomic function, and anxiety associated with long COVID. The company was formerly known as Innovative Med Concepts, LLC and changed its name to Virios Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

