Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of VTHR stock opened at $295.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.32. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.11 and a 52 week high of $303.86. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $1.6262 dividend. This represents a yield of 110.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

