Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $425,000 Investment in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of GLTR opened at $176.46 on Friday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $108.71 and a 1 year high of $189.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.56.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Company Profile

