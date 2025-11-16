Head to Head Analysis: Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) vs. Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) and Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ucommune International and Douglas Elliman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Douglas Elliman 1 0 0 0 1.00

Risk & Volatility

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Elliman has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A Douglas Elliman -5.76% -3.19% -0.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ucommune International and Douglas Elliman”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $23.92 million 0.03 -$9.49 million N/A N/A Douglas Elliman $1.03 billion 0.21 -$76.32 million ($0.70) -3.42

Ucommune International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Douglas Elliman.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Douglas Elliman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ucommune International beats Douglas Elliman on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

