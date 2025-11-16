Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Pixelworks from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pixelworks stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pixelworks, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PXLW Free Report ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.41% of Pixelworks worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $6.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 82.36% and a negative return on equity of 300.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

