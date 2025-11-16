Creative Planning Has $35.15 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,203 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 805.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:C opened at $100.24 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.