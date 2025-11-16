iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.10. The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

