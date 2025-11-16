ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,956 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,235,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,105,000 after buying an additional 566,530 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Henry Schein by 24,351.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 542,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,144,000 after acquiring an additional 540,112 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Henry Schein by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,373,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,399 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $20,857,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $19,684,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.