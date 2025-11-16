Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 7,650.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $137.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.00 and a one year high of $246.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.14.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.45.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

