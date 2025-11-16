Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LendingClub by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,167,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,057 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 454.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 709,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 581,491 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,220,000 after purchasing an additional 308,523 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Price Performance

LendingClub stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 2.51. LendingClub Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $107.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on LendingClub from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $578,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,210,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,342,250.30. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $40,199.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 73,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,461.34. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 113,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

