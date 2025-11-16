ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 828 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 price objective on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.93.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $137.38 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a one year low of $136.48 and a one year high of $359.97. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.31 and a 200-day moving average of $219.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($2.13). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.