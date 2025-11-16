Profund Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Woori Bank $WF

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woori Bank (NYSE:WF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,160 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Woori Bank by 7,366.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woori Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woori Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Woori Bank Trading Up 1.3%
Woori Bank stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Woori Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.70.
Woori Bank Company Profile
Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.
