United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $975.6111.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Argus set a $935.00 target price on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1,266.7% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 650.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock opened at $832.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $1,021.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $931.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.42%.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.