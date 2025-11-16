Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,502 NeuroPace, Inc. $NPCE

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPCE. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 124.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 511,662 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NeuroPace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NeuroPace from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NeuroPace stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.03 million, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 136.60% and a negative net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $27.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. NeuroPace has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

