Immersion Corporation $IMMR Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,823 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Immersion worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 205,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 62,721 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Immersion by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 554,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 60,822 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immersion by 253.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 44,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Immersion in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Immersion Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.41 on Friday. Immersion Corporation has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $207.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

Immersion Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

