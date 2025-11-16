Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Spire Inc. $SR

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $207,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Spire by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SR opened at $87.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $64.44 and a one year high of $91.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day moving average of $77.77.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The firm had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Spire has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.650-5.850 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on Spire and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

