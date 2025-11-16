Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,840 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. $FSFG

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,840 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of First Savings Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $210.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.54. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.34%.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.