Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Norwood Financial Corp. $NWFL

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Norwood Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Norwood Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Norwood Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norwood Financial

In other Norwood Financial news, Director James Shook purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $101,498.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,009.30. This represents a 368.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwood Financial Price Performance

NWFL opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $255.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwood Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwood Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

