Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aramark $ARMK

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 40,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aramark by 160.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 241.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 1,323.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.07 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

