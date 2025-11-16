ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,773 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,919 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 191.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479,055 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $32,159,000 after acquiring an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $75.67 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $95.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.97%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 11,451,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,510,616.41. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,736,826 shares of company stock worth $141,568,327. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

