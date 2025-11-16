Cercano Management LLC Has $46.02 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cercano Management LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Cercano Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cercano Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $46,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.3%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $321.44 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $622.83. The stock has a market cap of $291.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 4.04%.The company had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $433.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.12.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

