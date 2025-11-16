ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 494 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $113.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.79 and its 200 day moving average is $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $192.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. The trade was a 55.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,594,669.94. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brinker International from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EAT

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.