Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Position Reduced by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 280.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 15.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $5,710,421.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,383.44. This represents a 40.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of FSS stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.17. Federal Signal Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company had revenue of $555.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Federal Signal from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

