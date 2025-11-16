ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Pool Corporation $POOL

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,418,646,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,422,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,054,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,054,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 13.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 586,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71,373 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $242.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $241.90 and a 12-month high of $395.60.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $345.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.86.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

