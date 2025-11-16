ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TKO Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,817 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,459,000 after buying an additional 611,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 242.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,675,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TKO Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 734,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.7%

TKO Group stock opened at $183.91 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.59 and a one year high of $212.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. TKO Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 116.48%.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Baird R W raised shares of TKO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.23.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $1,774,627.17. Following the transaction, the director owned 137,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,922.08. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,961. This trade represents a 16.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,557 shares of company stock worth $5,449,723. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

