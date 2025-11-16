Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,671 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Bell Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

