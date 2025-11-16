Cercano Management LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 700.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.