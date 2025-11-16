Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNEQ) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $62.84 million -$572.84 million -0.01 Sorrento Therapeutics Competitors $42.01 million -$89.56 million -5.69

Sorrento Therapeutics has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Sorrento Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of -16.37, indicating that their average stock price is 1,737% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.0% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Sorrento Therapeutics Competitors -5,672.08% -315.28% -75.36%

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of next-generation treatments for three therapeutic areas: cancer, infectious disease,and pain. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system. Its clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft versus host disease. The company develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine topical system for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. It engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain condition; and SP-104, a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation for the treatment of fibromyalgia. It has collaboration with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; and Mayo Clinic for Phase Ib pilot study using sofusa lymphatic drug delivery technology to deliver Ipilimumab in patient with melanoma. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California. On February 13, 2023, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on November 30, 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.